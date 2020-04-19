Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:12 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 15 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 647 65 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 92 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 26 13 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1893 207 43 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 1743 105 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 250 104 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 11 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 350 47 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 38 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 390 111 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 401 270 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1407 131 72 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 4200 507 233 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 11 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 61 24 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 238 35 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1431 97 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1477 411 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 809 186 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 42 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1084 108 17 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 276 66 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 17029 2621 565 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 16116 and the death toll at 519. The ministry said that 2302 people have so far recovered from the infection.

