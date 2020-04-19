Two girls rescued from drowning in J-K

Two girls were saved from drowning in fast flowing streams in Ramban and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. Rabia Ayaz (10), a resident of Khowra Khari village, lost balance and fell into Mahoo nallah while crossing a temporary wooden bridge near Khari in Ramban and was swept away by a strong current, the officials said.

They said policeman Bashir Ahmad Nayak and Quick Reaction Team volunteer Rashid Bashir risked their lives and pulled out the girl about 700 metres down the stream. Praising the rescuers' efforts, Tehsildar Khari Ashok Kumar said he was on market checking when the incident occurred and immediately rushed to the scene along with the police party and the quick reaction team.

"The administration will reward both the rescuers for their extraordinary work and dedication," he said, adding the girl along with a woman relative was returning home from Public Health Centre Khari when the incident took place. In another incident, the officials said a police party led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Gandoh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Khanday saved the life of a six-year-old girl who was caught in a the middle of a stream due to sudden rise in the water level at village Indloo-Kahara in Doda.

The officer and his men swung into action on noticing the stranded girl and took her to safety, they said..

