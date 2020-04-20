Left Menu
Jharkhand HC advocates' body provides help to distressed lawyers

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-04-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 09:48 IST
The Jharkhand High Court Advocates' Association has said lawyers are facing financial stress during the COVID-19 outbreak-triggered lockdown and it has reached out to its distressed members, providing assistance to them with both cash and kind. Twenty-four members of the Association, who sought financial help from it, were provided with Rs 5,000 each, while several others received essential commodities, said Dheeraj Kumar, the Treasurer of the Association.

"The lockdown has been imposed to contain the coronavirus spread and advocates are also facing financial problems. The Association contacted senior lawyers and got donations, which were transferred to the accounts of 24 advocates, who approached the Association," Kumar said in a statement. Of the courts in Jharkhand, the high court is hearing only very urgent matters through video conference, while others are closed during the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

