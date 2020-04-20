COVID-19 Italian patient in Kerala recovers, to leave for Italy soon
Italy's Roberto Tonizzo who tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 in Thiruvananthapuram was discharged on Monday.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 20-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 11:56 IST
Italy's Roberto Tonizzo who tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 in Thiruvananthapuram was discharged on Monday. "I thank all the medical staff for treating me so well during my course of treatment," Tonizzo told reporters.
He further said, "After this epidemic ends I will come again to Kerala as it is like my home. I hope and pray that this epidemic ends soon." Tonizzo, who tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district, has left for Bengaluru in a car arranged by the Kerala government. He will leave for Italy from there. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
