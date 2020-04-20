Army trainee found hanging

Udhagamandalam, Apr 20 (PTI): A 22-year-old trainee in the Army Training Centre in Wellington near here was found hanging dead from a tree on the centre's campus in the early hours of Monday, police said. A few trainees noticed the body of Sampathkumar, hailing from Madurai and informed senior officials, the police said.

Sampathkumar had joined training four months ago. The reason for the alleged suicide was yet to be ascertained and the body was kept at the mortuary in Coonoor, they said.

