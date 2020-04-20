COVID-19: 57 fresh cases, 2 more deaths reported in Rajasthan

Two more persons died of coronavirus in Rajasthan while 57 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, officials said. Twenty-five deaths due to the virus have been reported in the state so far, with Jaipur accounting for 13 of the total deaths.

"A 62-year-old Nagaur district resident died on Sunday night at SMS Hospital here. He was admitted on April 18 and was suffering from hypertension. Another death was reported in Kota," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Singh said of the 57 fresh cases, 43 were reported from Jaipur, six from Jodhpur, three from Kota, two from Jhunjhunu and one each from Banswara, Nagaur and Ajmer.

A total of 1,535 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far. He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection and after treatment, 97 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases includes two Italian citizens and 60 people evacuated from Iran. They are in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus..

