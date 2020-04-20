Left Menu
One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

ANI | Portblair (Andaman And Nicobar) | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:18 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi. Image Credit: ANI

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi on Monday said that one more person has tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases now stands at five in the Union Territory, he said.

The man who tested positive had come in contact with one of the four positive cases. "One more positive. He came in contact with one of the present 4 positives. So total 5 positive cases while #AndamanFightsCOVID19 #StayHome," Sanghi tweeted.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country stands at 17,265 including 14,175 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,546 patients have either been cured or discharged while 543 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health on Monday. (ANI)

