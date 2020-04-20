Left Menu
T'gana in talks with hotels to house doctors on COVID-19 war

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:38 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 20 (PTI): As a precautionary measure for doctors and nurses involved in COVID-19 treatment, the Telangana government is mulling keeping them in private hotels at states expenses in case the situation so demands, a senior official said on Monday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has issued orders appointing a committee comprising three senior IAS officers- Neetu Kumari Prasad, Raghunandan Rao and Lokesh Kumar- to work out details such as number of hotel Srooms required, tariff and facilities required.

This is being done as a precautionary measure in case of relentlessness of the virus spread. The government is of the opinion that doctors and nurses as frontline personnel treating coronavirus patients need to be put in a safe environment, the official told PTI. "We are preparing a contingency plan.If such a situation arises where we will have a large number of patients, we do not want healthcare people to go home as there will be a risk to their families, the official said.

The committee, which has already shortlisted some places to keep the doctors and other paramedical staff, is negotiating with the managements of the hotels, the official added. When contacted, Neetu Kumari Prasad refused to share the details saying, The report is yet to be submitted to the government.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments have already announced that doctors and other staff treating COVID-19 patients would be kept in five-star hotels..

