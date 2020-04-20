Left Menu
Development News Edition

Halliburton books $1.1 billion charge in low price outlook

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:56 IST
Halliburton books $1.1 billion charge in low price outlook

Leading fracking firm Halliburton reported a $1 billion first quarter loss and $1.1 billion in impairment charges on Monday as it gave a bleak outlook for North American oilfields after the coronavirus-driven oil price decline. Prices have collapsed some 80% since January to levels well below many shale drillers' cost of production as the spread of coronavirus and associated lockdown measures crushed oil demand.

Benchmark U.S. crude futures were trading at below $12 a barrel on Monday, while Halliburton's shares, which are down 70% so far in 2020, were down 7.6% in pre-market trading at $7. Last week, larger rival Schlumberger cut its dividend and recorded an $8.5 billion charge in the first quarter from writing down assets, while Baker Hughes said it will take a $1.5 billion charge, write down the value of its oilfield business and slash spending by 20% in 2020.

Halliburton, which generates most of its business in North America, booked $1.1 billion in pre-tax impairments and other charges, mostly relating to the value of its pressure pumping assets. It posted a 25% drop in revenue from the region to $2.46 billion, while international revenue rose 5% to $2.58 billion. "For the remainder of 2020, the Company expects a further decline in revenue and profitability, particularly in North America," Halliburton's Chief Executive Jeff Miller said.

The company said it was also facing challenges related to coronavirus lockdown measures, including logistical problems from border closures and travel restrictions that have prevented the company from accessing certain facilities and sites, as well as inefficiencies from stay-at-home work arrangements. It said it would cut capital expenditure for the year to $800 million and reduce overheads and other costs by about $1 billion. The company has already laid off hundreds of staff and furloughed thousands, while its executive team has announced voluntarily pay cuts.

Halliburton reported a net loss of $1.02 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $152 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding charges, Halliburton earned 31 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 24 cents per share, I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Volvo reopens some plants, some countries ease restrictions

Volvo Cars is restarting production at its suburban Goteborg plant in Sweden on Monday after talks with trade unionsThe Swedish car maker had in recent weeks reviewed every single working station in the Torslanda plant, near Goteborg, from ...

BJP's attempt to communalise Palghar incident shameful: Congress

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing politics on the lynching incident in Maharashtra and said the saffron partys attempts at politicising and communalising the issue were shameful. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala...

AITUC terms lockdown easing as unplanned, unprepared exercise; asks govt to facilitate workers' journey to home

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Monday termed the relaxations in lockdown guidelines to start economic activities as unplanned and unprepared. AITUC deplores the latest order from the Home Secretary on April 19, 2020 in rega...

EXCLUSIVE-Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows, private lab data suggest

The novel coronavirus has penetrated more deeply into Moscows population than official data show, private testing results among people without symptoms suggest.Moscow, a city of 12.7 million people, is at the epicentre of Russias coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020