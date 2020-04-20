Khandu releases Rs 5.2 cr from CMRF for aid to 14,859 stranded Arunachalees

Arunachal Pradesh ChiefMinister Pema Khandu on Monday released Rs 5.2 crore from theChief Minister's Relief Fund for providing financialassistance to Arunachalees stranded in various parts of thecountry due to the nationwide lockdown, officials said

The state Cabinet had recently decided to provideone-time assistance of Rs 3,500 each to the 14,859 strandedArunachalees

The list of the stranded Arunachalees has been sharedwith the deputy commissioners. They will transfer the amountto the bank accounts of the stranded persons after conductingverification in consultation with local MLAs and otherstakeholders, preferably by Tuesday, they said.

