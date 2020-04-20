Left Menu
Financial assistance of Rs 5000 provided to 23,000 para-transit vehicle drivers amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:21 IST
Financial assistance of Rs 5000 provided to 23,000 para-transit vehicle drivers amid lockdown

The Delhi government has provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to around 23,000 para-transit vehicle drivers, after it received 1.60 lakh applications for its one time assistance scheme launched amid the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, Transport minister Kailash Gehlot said on Monday. With a blanket ban on public transport during the lockdown, drivers of para-transit vehicles, including autos, taxis, e,-rickshaws have been rendered idle and exposed to financial difficulties. "We have received 1,60,000 applications. Till today, the Delhi government has given assistance to 23,000 auto, e-rickshaw, gramin seva drivers and the verification of 20,000 more forms are also being done. They will get the money soon," Gahlot said.

The one time financial assistance is being provided to all eligible drivers after verification of their bank account details linked with the Aadhar card under the Driver Benefit Scheme, he said. Under the scheme announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month, all para-transit vehicle drivers carrying valid public service vehicle badges and driving licence are eligible to get Rs 5,000 each.

Several beneficiaries of the scheme lauded the government and the Chief Minister for the financial help at the time of the pandemic. "After the announcement of lockdown, work completely stopped and my family has no other income option. Arvind Kejriwal is the only chief minister in India who has stood beside the auto drivers," said Kamaluddin, an auto driver.

Another auto driver, Sailesh Kumar, said Rs 5,000 came as a "great help" and he sent it to his family in Uttar Pradesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

