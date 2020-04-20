Left Menu
BRO constructs strategic bridge over Subansiri river in Arunachal during coronavirus lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:31 IST
BRO constructs strategic bridge over Subansiri river in Arunachal during coronavirus lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a strategic bridge over the Subansiri river at Daporijo town in Arunachal Pradesh, the defence ministry said on Monday

The bridge was made keeping in mind precautions against COVID-19 so as to establish a strategic line of communication in the border state, the ministry noted in its press release. For the people residing on the other side of the river, all supplies, rations, constructional material and medicines pass over this bridge, the ministry stated. "Work had started for construction of the bridge on March 17, 2020.... Finally after 27 days, on April 14, the bridge was jacked down successfully and safely on the supports," the ministry noted. The bridge over the Subansiri river has been successfully upgraded from class 24 tons to class 40 tons, allowing heavier vehicles to pass, the ministry mentioned.

