Punjab to set up quarantine centres for police personnel

The Punjab government has decided to set up quarantine centres for the police personnel suspected of suffering from coronavirus while in the frontline of the fight against the infection. The decision has come two days after a 52-year-old Ludhiana ACP, Anil Kohli, succumbed to croronavirus while under treatment at a private hospital. Reviewing the law and order situation in the state, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta directed that instead of subjecting to risk families of the police personnel suspected to be infected with the virus, quarantine centres will be set up for them.

Adequate number of locations or buildings will be identified in each district for the establishment of these facilities, he said. Whenever a police official is identified as a primary or secondary contact of a COVID patient, he or she will be placed under quarantine in these facilities, which will also be used for quarantining those whose report is awaited, said the DGP in an official release.

The facilities will be well-equipped to cater to the basic needs of the quarantined personnel such as nutritious food, cleanliness, regular health check-up, emergency transport, medical assistance and recreation. Medical doctors posted with police by the Health Department shall be made incharges of such facilities. Assistance can be taken from a private sector, if needed, said Gupta.

All police personnel deployed on "high exposure duties" will also be provided with a full body protective gear, such as PPEs, N95 and triple-layer masks and gloves, the DGP said. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK.

