Doctor shot at, robbed of car in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:02 IST
Doctor shot at, robbed of car in Lucknow

A doctor was shot at in Sushant Golf city locality here on Monday by unidentified assailants who fled away with his car, police said. The incident took place when VK Singh of the community medicine department of King George's Medical University (KGMU) was on his way home in Sushant Golf City from his brother's place at Khera village, they said.

Two assailants stopped his car and asked him to come out and when he resisted, they shot at him and fled the spot in his car, police said, adding that the matter is being probed. The injured doctor has been admitted to Trauma centre of KGMU, where his condition was stated to be stable, they said.

