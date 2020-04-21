Left Menu
2 more COVID-19 deaths in AP; Toll rises to 22, active cases 639

PTI | Vja | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:37 IST
Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh where the hotbeds continued to register new positive cases as the states toll increased to 22 and tally of infected shot up to 757 with the addition of 35 on Tuesday, the government said. Four more patients recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the total number of those cured to 96.

The latest COVID-19 bulletin said two fresh deaths were reported in Guntur district, which now has a toll count of six. The state now has a total of 639 active COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Official sources said about 40 of these patients were in ICU and some of them in critical condition. After 16 on Monday, ten more cases were added in Kurnool district, taking the aggregate to 184, the highest in the state.

Guntur district, which is the second in the table, reported nine new cases, making it a total of 158. Krishna district, with three additions, now has 83 cases, of which 63 are active following the discharge of 14 patients and death of six.

In the last 24 hours, Kadapa recorded nine, West Godavari four and Anantapuramu three fresh cases. For the third consecutive day, SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts did not register a single new case.

The two north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram continued to maintain a clean slate with zero cases till date. Of the four patients discharged, three were from Kurnool and the other from SPS Nellore.

The bulletin said a total of 5,022 samples were tested from 9 am on Monday to 9 am on Tuesday, of which 4,987 turned negative..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

