Noida: Police constable dies after truck hits his bike

A police personnel was killed on a highway here after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck, police said on Tuesday. The driver of the truck is absconding, they said.

The incident took place on Monday night on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway near Amity University, the police said. "The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Rishabh Kumar. He was designated as a constable in the Uttar Pradesh police and was currently attached with the 112 emergency service in Noida," a police spokesperson said.

Kumar belonged to Modinagar in Ghaziabad, the spokesperson said, adding that an FIR has been registered in the case at Sector 39 police station. The accused driver had fled the spot after the incident leaving the truck behind. Further proceedings in the case are underway, the police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western UP recorded 4,933 road crashes between January 2015 and October 2019 in which 2,026 people lost their lives and another 3,811 suffered injuries, several of them life altering, according to a Noida Traffic police data.

