Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Police constable dies after truck hits his bike

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:50 IST
Noida: Police constable dies after truck hits his bike

A police personnel was killed on a highway here after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck, police said on Tuesday. The driver of the truck is absconding, they said.

The incident took place on Monday night on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway near Amity University, the police said. "The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Rishabh Kumar. He was designated as a constable in the Uttar Pradesh police and was currently attached with the 112 emergency service in Noida," a police spokesperson said.

Kumar belonged to Modinagar in Ghaziabad, the spokesperson said, adding that an FIR has been registered in the case at Sector 39 police station. The accused driver had fled the spot after the incident leaving the truck behind. Further proceedings in the case are underway, the police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western UP recorded 4,933 road crashes between January 2015 and October 2019 in which 2,026 people lost their lives and another 3,811 suffered injuries, several of them life altering, according to a Noida Traffic police data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India heaven for Muslims; their economic, religious rights secure: Naqvi after OIC criticism

Days after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expressed concern over alleged incidents of Islamophobia in India, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said India is heaven for Muslims and those trying to vitiate the ...

Control room will be set up in Parliament for coordination between MPs and state assemblies in fight against COVID-19: Speaker Om Birla.

Control room will be set up in Parliament for coordination between MPs and state assemblies in fight against COVID-19 Speaker Om Birla....

Virus shutdown takes Australian zookeepers out of comfort zone

There are no visitors and staff are worried about safety but that isnt stopping the animal keepers at Wild Life Sydney Zoo from taking on new challenges during the coronavirus shutdown.With social distancing measures keeping workers physica...

Nurses in Ghaziabad hosp demand active quarantine as they are treating COVID-19 patients

Nurses at a hospital here demanded that they be put under active quarantine as they are treating COVID-19 patients. On Monday, they also lodged complaints with the health department that the personal protective equipment PPE being provided ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020