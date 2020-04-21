Palghar lynching case a blot on humanity, says Maha Dy CM

Terming last week's Palghar lynching incident as a "blot on humanity", Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the guilty will get strict punishment as per the law. Pawar said a criminal investigation department (CID) probe is already on into the matter and more than 100 persons have been arrested.

On Thursday, two seers and their driver were lynched by a mob in Kasa police station limits in neighbouring Palghar district while they were on their way to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak. "The Palghar incident is a blot on humanity, it is condemnable. A CID probe has begun into the incident and more than 100 persons have been arrested. All the guilty will be punished strictly as per law," a statement quoted him as saying.

Speaking on the lockdown, Pawar asked people to stay inside their homes and not behave "irresponsibly" if they wanted to prove wrong World Health Organisation Director- General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who has warned that "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak. Pawar said it was "increasingly worrying" that the number of COVID-19 patients had gone up in Mumbai. Thane, Pune and Malegaon.

He also raised concern over 53 media persons getting infected by the coronavirus in Mumbai. "Yet people are gathering on roads without any reason.

They are risking their own and their families' lives. This should be stopped," Pawar said women and children should take the responsibility of not letting anyone in their families step out during the lockdown. Pawar reiterated that social distancing must be followed properly in line with the appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, doctors and police.

He said people should fight the coronavirus outbreak unitedly forgetting castes, religions, languages and regions. PTI ENM BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

