Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar lynching case a blot on humanity, says Maha Dy CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:59 IST
Palghar lynching case a blot on humanity, says Maha Dy CM

Terming last week's Palghar lynching incident as a "blot on humanity", Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the guilty will get strict punishment as per the law. Pawar said a criminal investigation department (CID) probe is already on into the matter and more than 100 persons have been arrested.

On Thursday, two seers and their driver were lynched by a mob in Kasa police station limits in neighbouring Palghar district while they were on their way to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak. "The Palghar incident is a blot on humanity, it is condemnable. A CID probe has begun into the incident and more than 100 persons have been arrested. All the guilty will be punished strictly as per law," a statement quoted him as saying.

Speaking on the lockdown, Pawar asked people to stay inside their homes and not behave "irresponsibly" if they wanted to prove wrong World Health Organisation Director- General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who has warned that "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak. Pawar said it was "increasingly worrying" that the number of COVID-19 patients had gone up in Mumbai. Thane, Pune and Malegaon.

He also raised concern over 53 media persons getting infected by the coronavirus in Mumbai. "Yet people are gathering on roads without any reason.

They are risking their own and their families' lives. This should be stopped," Pawar said women and children should take the responsibility of not letting anyone in their families step out during the lockdown. Pawar reiterated that social distancing must be followed properly in line with the appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, doctors and police.

He said people should fight the coronavirus outbreak unitedly forgetting castes, religions, languages and regions. PTI ENM BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Now, robot is part of Kerala's fight against coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 21 PTI Not just in China, but in Keralaalso robot is now playing a key role in the health workers fight against COVID-19, thanks to the innovative spirit of a group of young minds and the support of the state Health ...

Cong leader Ahmed Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states; asks Amit Shah to send teams to Guj over lockdown violations

Cong leader Ahmed Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states asks Amit Shah to send teams to Guj over lockdown violations. ...

Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states, asks Amit Shah to send team to Guj

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday questioned the government on the criteria adopted for sending central teams to states over lockdown violations and asked Home Minister Amit Shah if he would send a team to Gujarat too in view of...

Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers, Cong asks

The Congress on Tuesday asked the government why it was not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in the country when crude oil rates have plunged to record lows. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked when would this government listen and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020