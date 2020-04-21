Left Menu
Development News Edition

Distributed 80k pieces of sanitary napkins: Pvt firm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:17 IST
Distributed 80k pieces of sanitary napkins: Pvt firm

In a bid to help women maintain personal hygiene, a private firm manufacturing sanitary napkins, on Tuesday said it has managed to distribute 80,000 pieces of the product to the needy ones across the Delhi-NCR and Punjab during the lockdown. The Indian home-grown sanitary napkin brand Paree said it decided to reach out to women in need and introduced the initiative #SheFirst because they believe that #PadsAreEssential.

Under the campaign, 80,000 sanitary napkins have been distributed across Delhi-NCR and Punjab, the firm said in a statement. Talking about the campaign, Paree‘s CEO and founder Sahil Dharia said, “As a brand, I want to assure each woman that at the time of crisis, we are with you, you can trust us. We are proud to have support from Punjab Police, CII IWN (Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women Network), Rasoi on Wheels and many others. According to the statement, Sania Nehwal, one of the shareholders of the brand Paree, supported the campaign and added,“I am so glad that people have realised the importance of the availability of sanitary napkins and have come forward to help women who are struggling with the lack of menstrual essentials".

CII IWN chairwoman Rinki Dhingra, added, "Women across segments in India have struggled to gain access to the basics, with menstrual hygiene products being the most elusive to them. I am glad that corporations like Paree have stepped in with their foresight and initiative to distribute free sanitary pads to the women workforces who are most in need". Supporting the campaign on ground, Rasoi-on-Wheels’ co-founder Maneka Badhwar said, “Menstrual hygiene, I feel, is a huge issue for women across socio-economic groups during this time and I pledge to play my part in helping them. I pledge that #PadsAreEssential with Paree's #SheFirst initiative.” The campaign is active in cities like Punjab, Delhi, Gurgaon through various channels and so far Paree have supplied sanitary napkins to areas across Delhi/ NCR and districts of Punjab..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

1 killed as thunderstorm, heavy rain hit parts of Bengal, likely to continue till Friday

Thundersquall and heavy rain lashed the city and some other districts in West Bengal as the Met department on Tuesday forecast enhanced thunderstorm activity across the state till April 24 owing to the formation of low pressure. A 50-year-o...

Now, robot is part of Kerala's fight against coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 21 PTI Not just in China, but in Keralaalso robot is now playing a key role in the health workers fight against COVID-19, thanks to the innovative spirit of a group of young minds and the support of the state Health ...

Cong leader Ahmed Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states; asks Amit Shah to send teams to Guj over lockdown violations

Cong leader Ahmed Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states asks Amit Shah to send teams to Guj over lockdown violations. ...

Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states, asks Amit Shah to send team to Guj

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday questioned the government on the criteria adopted for sending central teams to states over lockdown violations and asked Home Minister Amit Shah if he would send a team to Gujarat too in view of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020