PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 16 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 757 96 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 126 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 27 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2081 431 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2066 131 77 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 252 142 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 11 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 368 56 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 45 4 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 418 129 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 423 306 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1414 131 74 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 4666 572 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 79 29 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 251 49 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1659 97 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1596 635 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 872 186 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 46 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1294 140 18 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 359 73 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 18975 3373 605 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 18985 and the death toll at 603. The ministry said that 3260 people have so far recovered from the infection.

