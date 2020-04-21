We must reinvent our future on more sustainable lines: Vice President

As the world faces an unprecedented disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time to rethink the development paradigm, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday. In his message on the eve of World Earth Day, he said it is time people revisit and re-invent developmental and economic strategies.

"We must reinvent the future on more sustainable lines by drawing appropriate lessons from the past and the harsh present," he said. The closure of factories, industries, cancellation of flights and lesser number of vehicles plying on the roads have led to a remarkable reduction in air pollution levels, Naidu pointed out.

Air pollution reportedly claims seven million lives every year globally. Hence, the need of the hour is to move increasingly towards renewable energy, green-building concept, clean technologies and the use of electric vehicles, he suggested.

At the grassroots level, communities must volunteer to take up projects like tree planting on a massive scale, adopt the mantra of "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle" to conserve natural resources, he said. "As a society we need to move collectively towards a more sustainable way of life. We need to protect nature and promote culture for a better future," the vice president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.