Pondy govt not to relax lockdown restrictions, says CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said the territorial administration is not inclined to relax lockdown curbs in force to contain the spread of COVID-19 after states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka announced similar measures. Talking to mediapersons here, he said "we have taken a bold decision to ensure that the lockdown norms are implemented in letter and spirit and it has been extended till May 3." Narayanasamy said with neighbouring districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu being classified as 'red zones' because several COVID-19 cases have been reported, the administration could not remain slack.

"We have sealed the border points to prevent intrusion of people from adjoining districts into Puducherry," he said adding there were fears that if there is no strict prevention of entry of people from red zones "Puducherry's record of having very little number of COVID 19 cases would be damaged." He said industrial units would not be allowed to resume work without ascertaining whether they adopted the lockdown guidelines stipulated by the government. "We will very strictly adhere to the norms and make sure that there is no violation by industries in adhering to the norms. They should not bring workers from outside Puducherry," he added.

So far no industry has been permitted to resume operations, the chief minister said. "We are suffering big fall in revenue because of the lockdown. But protecting the lives of the people is of utmost importance and mopping up revenue is only secondary for the government," Narayanasamy said.

Earlier, District Collector T Arun told reporters that the teritorrial government was following the guidelines of the Central government in implementing the lockdown here. "If there is no discipline on the part of the people in adhering to the norms we will come out with very stringent measures," he added.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

