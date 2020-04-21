Parliamentary panel on Home seeks to discuss COVID-19 issues on April 28

The chief of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has sought a meeting of the panel through video conferencing on April 28 to discuss issues relating to lockdown and COVID-19 but no permission has been granted by the Rajya Sabha chairman yet, multiple sources said on Tuesday. Panel chief and Congress MP Anand Sharma has written to the Rajya Sabha chairman seeking permission for the meeting to be held digitally.

The panel would like to discuss issues that have arisen in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, a member of the committee said on condition of anonymity. The issues that might come up for discussion, if the meeting takes place, include easing of curbs and roadmap for lifting of the ongoing lockdown, the member said. It may also discuss the demand made by several states for an economic package to tide over the crisis. The member said matters related to coordination between the Centre and states during the crisis may also come for discussion at the meeting.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats said no permission has yet been granted to any parliamentary panel to hold a meeting. They said the issue is still under consideration of the Rajya Sabha chairperson and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"No permission to hold any meeting of the Parliamentary panel has yet been granted by the presiding officers," an official said. Sources said the issue involves confidentiality of Parliament and officials are still examining whether a meeting through video-conferencing can take place.

Some members have also sought permission for convening a meeting of a Lok Sabha panel. No Parliamentary Standing Committee has met after Parliament was adjourned sine die on March 23, ahead of the scheduled end of the Budget Session on April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.