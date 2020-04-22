MoS Home G Kishan Reddy inspects Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, along with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, on Tuesday inspected Azadpur Mandi in northwest Delhi, officials said. "Further to the decision of @narendramodi govt to permit 24x7 operations at Azadpur Mandi-Delhi, inspected this market which facilitates procurement & sale of harvest from across the nation. Govt has also ensured easy movement of trucks for ferrying farm produce across the country" Reddy tweeted.

Social distancing was maintained during the inspection, the officials said. The Delhi government had on Monday decided to allow Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, to operate round-the-clock, a move aimed at providing relief to farmers and traders amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Delhi Development minister Gopal Rai had said from Tuesday, vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am to 10 pm and thereafter, trucks will be allowed to enter the market between 10 pm and 6 am..