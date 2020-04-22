Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy inspects Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:14 IST
MoS Home G Kishan Reddy inspects Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, along with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, on Tuesday inspected Azadpur Mandi in northwest Delhi, officials said. "Further to the decision of @narendramodi govt to permit 24x7 operations at Azadpur Mandi-Delhi, inspected this market which facilitates procurement & sale of harvest from across the nation. Govt has also ensured easy movement of trucks for ferrying farm produce across the country" Reddy tweeted.

Social distancing was maintained during the inspection, the officials said. The Delhi government had on Monday decided to allow Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, to operate round-the-clock, a move aimed at providing relief to farmers and traders amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Delhi Development minister Gopal Rai had said from Tuesday, vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am to 10 pm and thereafter, trucks will be allowed to enter the market between 10 pm and 6 am..

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

LCK awards: 'Bdd' named Player of the Split

Gen.G mid laner Gwak Bdd Bo-seong was named Player of the Split for the League Champions Korea 2020 Spring Split. Bdd helped Gen.G clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and an automatic berth in Saturdays final with a 14-4 record during rou...

Italy's Conte signals longer lockdown

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte prepared Italians for a longer lockdown Tuesday despite a second successive drop in the number of registered coronavirus cases. Italy is approaching a fateful decision on whether to lift stay-at-home orders and...

S.Africa's Ramaphosa pledges COVID rescue package worth 10% of GDP

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion rand 26.33 billion rescue package on Tuesday, equivalent to 10 of the GDP of Africas most industrialised nation, to try to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic...

Coronavirus hits migrant hostel as Greece plans to ease lockdown

Dozens of migrants, including many single-parent families, accomodated at a hostel in southern Greece tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday as the government prepared for a gradual easing of a broad lockdown from April 27. Compared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020