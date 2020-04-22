Left Menu
Gauhati HC judges contribute to Rs 4.51 lakh to fight COVID-19 outbreak

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:26 IST
Gauhati HC judges contribute to Rs 4.51 lakh to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Gauhati High Court judges on Tuesday contributed Rs 4.51 lakh to PM-CARES fund and the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and Assam. Seventeen judges of the high court, including Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, made this contribution, an official release said here.

State power generation and distribution farms also contributed over Rs 75 lakh to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund. The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited contributed Rs 55 lakh, while the Assam Power Grid Limited and the Assam Power Generation Company

Seventeen judges of the high court, including Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, made this contribution, an official release said here. State power generation and distribution farms also contributed over Rs 75 lakh to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd contributed Rs 55 lakh, while the Assam Power Grid Limited and the Assam Power Generation Company Ltd chipped in with Rs 12 lakh and Rs 8.38 lakh respectively, the release said. Apart from these, several individuals and organisations contributed to the Assam Arogya Nidhi, it added.

PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

