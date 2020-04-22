Left Menu
Blood shortage poses additional challenge to doctors amid coronavirus pandemic, lockdown

Amid COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, India is reporting drastic shortage of blood supplies for needy patients.

22-04-2020
Dr Vanshree Singh, Director of ICRS's Blood Bank. Image Credit: ANI

Officials at the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) say that in the last 24 hours, they have been able to collect only 42 units of blood which are very less to fulfill the needs of thalassaemic, cancer, dialysis, anaemic, tuberculosis patients and pregnant mothers. However, before lockdown, IRCS blood bank used to receive over 100 blood units in a day.

Dr. Vanshree Singh, Director of ICRS's Blood Bank told ANI that the collection is not at a level that was expected. "During the period of lockdown, we are collecting near about 40-50 units of blood on average. We have got only 42 units of blood in the last 24 hours which is very less. We are taking the help of NGOs, religious groups and the corporate sector to encourage people for blood donation," Dr. Singh said.

"Prior to lockdown, on average, I was collecting about 30,000 units in a year, about 2,500-3,000 units in a month and the daily collection was near about 80-100 units," Dr. Singh added. Asked whether a COVID-19 negative person can donate blood or not, Dr. Singh said: "A COVID-19 negative person can also donate blood, but only after one month of his complete recovery by following government's guidelines under medical supervision."

She stated that in the last few days, IRCS has canceled several blood donations camps as scheduled areas were declared as COVID-19 hotspots. "For example, in Delhi, we were organizing a blood donation camp at Tara Apartment in Kalakaji area, but we had to cancel our plan when it was declared a hotspot area by the government. Getting a voluntary donor is the biggest challenge for us," she said.

Nikhil Gambhir, a resident of Karol Bagh came forward to donate blood in the memory of his father in this lockdown situation at IRCS. "Situation like lockdown is a small hurdle. Donating blood is giving life to a needy patient. Today (April 21), is my father's death anniversary and every year, I donate blood on this day. It gives me satisfaction that I am able to save someone's life. I feel that people should come forward for such a noble cause," Gambhir told ANI.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health, has directed all state health departments to ensure adequate availability of blood in blood banks. He has also stated that the online portal 'e-RaktKosh' needs to be used for the real-time status monitoring of the current stock of each blood group. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all state governments to facilitate the unhindered movement of bloodmobile vans, blood transportation vans and movement of voluntary blood donation during the lockdown period.

As part of the collaborative approach for COVID-19 management, the Indian Red Cross Society has started a 24X7 control room in Delhi for blood services.

