Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle. Four militants were killed in the operation, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

