COVID-19 lockdown: 53,205 households provided free ration in last 4 days in Srinagar

Amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, 53,205 households have been provided free ration in the last four days in Srinagar, said District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday.

"In the last 4 days, we have covered 53205 Households for free ration @5Kg/person. Target 1.40 Lakh by 28 April. BPL & AAY #PMGKY. In addition to PDS ration. Special kits for poor & needy to follow. Request citizens to contact us at 6006333308 if you come across people in need. Will include," Choudhary tweeted.

A total of 380 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir as of Wednesday morning, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 81 have been cured and discharged, while 5 persons have succumbed to coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.