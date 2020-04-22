Lightning strike kills man in J-K's Poonch

A 62-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Hussain Mohammad was grazing his sheeps and goats in the periphery of his village in Balnoi area near the Line of Control (LoC) when he was hit by lightning on Tuesday evening, they said. The man died on the spot, police said. The body was handed over to the victim’s family for last rites after completing legal formalities, they added

