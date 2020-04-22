5 more COVID-19 deaths reported from Gujarat

Death of five more COVID-19 patients has been reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 95, state Health Department said.

"94 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally to 2272 positive cases, including 144 cured patients and 95 deaths," the Health Department said.

A total of 19,984 coronavirus cases have been reported in India, including 640 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

