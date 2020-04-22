Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice Prez calls TN CM, discusses handling of COVID-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:13 IST
Vice Prez calls TN CM, discusses handling of COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday held a telephonic discussion with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami over the state's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said. Naidu enquired about the various steps taken to contain the deadly virus, an official release said.

The Vice President "lauded the government's various initiatives (in this connection) and said they be taken forward effectively," it said. One of the worst affected Indian states, Tamil Nadu has so far reported 1,596 positive cases of coronavirus including 18 deaths.

A total of 635 people have been discharged after treatment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Poland may open hotels in May, govt spokesman says

Poland may open hotels in May as part of the second phase of relaxing coronavirus restrictions, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday.The opening of hotels should be decided in May, including hotels at the seaside, Muller told...

Australia, U.S. leaders discuss investigation into coronavirus pandemic

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sought support for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic in phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump, and the German and French leaders overnight, the government said o...

Breast implants saved woman shot in chest

A womans life was likely saved by her silicone breast implants after she was shot in the chest at close range while walking down a street in Toronto, doctors have said. The 30-year-olds left breast implant deflected the bullet away from her...

UP hospital launches special drive for pregnant women during lockdown

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, one of the frontline hospitals in western Uttar Pradesh for testing and treating coronavirus patients, has launched a special drive for regular monitoring of pregnant women during the lockdown. It i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020