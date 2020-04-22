Left Menu
Missing teenage girl found dead after four months in J-K's Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:32 IST
Missing teenage girl found dead after four months in J-K's Doda

An 18-year-old girl who went missing in December last year was found dead in the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Officials said. Decomposed body of Anshu Devi, a resident of Jodhpur village, was fished out from the river in Doda town on Tuesday, they said.

The girl had gone missing from her house on December 11 last year and had remained untraced since then, the officials said, adding it is suspected that the teenager had committed suicide. The post-mortem of the body was conducted and further investigation is on, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said some Army personnel manning a military vehicle check-post at Sewa Bridge saved a woman from committing suicide by trying to jump into the Chenab river in the town on Tuesday. The young woman, who was married just about five months ago, was noticed climbing the railing of the bridge to jump into the river when the soldiers reacted swiftly and stopped her, they said, adding she was later handed over to police.

The woman reportedly wanted to commit suicide to escape the alleged physical and mental harassment at the hands of her in-laws over dowry, the officials said, adding police is investigating the matter..

