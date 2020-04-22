Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Roorkee develops telephone-style COVID-19 screening booth, donates it to Roorkee Civil Hospital

A team of IIT Roorkee researchers led by Professor Soumitra Satapathi has developed a portable COVID-19 screening booth in collaboration with the Roorkee Nagar Nigam for sample collection of the coronavirus suspects.

ANI | Roorkee (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:02 IST
IIT Roorkee develops telephone-style COVID-19 screening booth, donates it to Roorkee Civil Hospital
The telephone-style telephone booth created by the IIT Roorkee researchers. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A team of IIT Roorkee researchers led by Professor Soumitra Satapathi has developed a portable COVID-19 screening booth in collaboration with the Roorkee Nagar Nigam for sample collection of the coronavirus suspects. The team of IIT Roorkee comprising research scholars Prathul Nath, Naveen Kumar Tailor, Tejasvini Sharma and Anshu Kumar from Integrated Nanophotonics and Biomaterials (LINB) in the Physics Department are the brain behind the innovation.

"IIT Roorkee's telephone booth style screening platform will eliminate the need for costly PPE kit which is currently being used by medical staff for screening COVID-19 patients," said Satapathi while adding that this project was financed by the Roorkee Municipal Corporation. He further said, "The completely vacuum-sealed booth can house medical personnel. It enables the healthcare personnel to collect the swab samples of the patient through long gloves and therefore eliminates the chances of any potential human contact. The whole sample collection procedure can be completed in five minutes."

The booth needs to be sanitized after each sample collection," he added. Professor Manish Shrikhande, Dean Research, IIT Roorkee, along with Municipal Commissioner Nupur Verma, handed-over this screening booth to Roorkee Civil hospital. Professor KL Yadav, Head, Department of Physics and Dr Alok Anand, Medical Officer, IIT Roorkee were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Police arrest suspected armed man following incident in English town

British police said they had arrested a man after armed officers responded to reports that of a suspect brandishing weapons on the balcony of a block of apartments in Chatham, Kent, southeast England.Footage on social media had appeared to ...

Warner Bros to release 'Scoob!' straight to on-demand in May

Warner Bros Studio is sending its upcoming animated film Scoob straight to premium on-demand as opposed to waiting for a theatrical release once the coronavirus threat subsides. Based on Hanna-Barbera Productions Scooby-Doo franchise, the m...

Ritu Phogat shares her daily training routine amid coronavirus lockdown

Indian Mixed Martial Arts MMA fighter Ritu Phogat said she has created a schedule for herself and sticking to it amid the coronavirus lockdown in order to maintain her fitness. Phogat, who is currently away from home in Singapore, has also ...

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020