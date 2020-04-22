Left Menu
Policeman injured in stone pelting by vegetable vendors in Aligarh

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:52 IST
Policeman injured in stone pelting by vegetable vendors in Aligarh

A policeman was injured when vegetable vendors allegedly pelted stones at a police party trying to impose lockdown measures after the break period in the old city area here on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place in Bhojpura locality when policemen were imposing lockdown measures after the four-hour-long break period from 6 am to 10 am had ended, Additional District Magistrate R K Maalpani said.

Instead of complying with the directives, the vegetable vendors continued to sell their wares and started pelting stones on the police party which was outnumbered. One policeman suffered injuries in the incident, Maalpani said. Security has been beefed up and the situation in the locality is now under control, he said.

Former Samajwadi Party legislator from Aligarh City Haji Zameer Ullah Khan said, "The issue pertaining to the timing of selling vegetables has been brewing up in area for the last few days. I feel that with the pressure of the prolonged lockdown mounting, police should adopt a more persuasive approach rather than a confronting one." He said all sections of society including police have to cooperate with each other to ensure that the lockdown norms are not violated..

