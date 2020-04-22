Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will allow homeward journey of people stranded in UP: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:07 IST
Will allow homeward journey of people stranded in UP: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said their government will allow other states if they want to take home their residents stranded in Uttar Pradesh due to the coronavirus lockdown. “If the governments of other states wish to recall their citizens stranded in Uttar Pradesh because of the lockdown, our government will give permission and cooperate,” the CM said during a review meeting on coronavirus with senior officials.

He also said the students brought from Rajasthan's Kota should be told to stay quarantined in their homes through the CM helpline 1076. The CM said he will personally contact them and enquire about their well being.

Taking stock of the situation, he also told officials to take strict action against those violating the lockdown and not adhering to the social distancing norms. "A lockdown means total lockdown,” he said.

The CM told officials to take all necessary precautions for the holy month of Ramzan, beginning next week. He said it should be ensured that there is no gathering at the time of "sehri" and "iftar" (early morning and late evening meals), an official press release said.

The chief minister was informed by officials that 10 districts, earlier affected by the disease, have no active case now. As of now, 32 districts of the total 75 are free from coronavirus, the CM was told.

Adityanath, however, directed officials to remain extra vigilant and reiterated the need to test all those involved in the supply of essentials. Aligarh, Saharanpur and Moradabad districts are sensitive and so testing labs should be set up there, he said.

The CM also directed to seal the private hospitals that do not follow safety norms and guidelines. The chief minister said industrial units in the districts not affected by the virus should be allowed to function as per the guidelines of the Centre.

Permission should be granted for the transportation of the construction material, he said. He asked officials to ensure that no one faced a shortage of foodgrain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Aligarh doc booked for 'mishandling' COVID-19 patient, not reporting to authorities

An FIR has been registered against a doctor at Shifa Hospital in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh for alleged negligence in handling a coronavirus patient and not reporting to authorities about his symptoms. According to the police, Shifa ...

TRAI releases recommendations for network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI on Wednesday released its recommendations on network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services. The salient features of recommendations as per the TRAI are -The ...

US STOCKS-Futures bounce after two days of oil-led rout

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day selloff due to a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months. The...

Germany sees future need to learn lessons of corona outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to her Australian counterpart on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic, her spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that establishing facts about the outbreak would help to learn lessons for the future.Aus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020