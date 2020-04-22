Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: APPSC postpones Combined Competitive Exam 2020

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:16 IST
Coronavirus: APPSC postpones Combined Competitive Exam 2020

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to postpone the preliminary and mains examinations of the Combined Competitive Examination which were scheduled for May and October. An APPSC statement said that the examinations have been postponed until further notice.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the statement from APPSC secretary A R Talwade said here. While the preliminary examination was scheduled for May 17, the mains were to be held between October 9 and October 17.

The commission has also decided to provide the candidates one more opportunity for filling the online application forms who are interested in applying for the posts of junior engineer (civil) under the Rural Works Department and senior personal assistant under the civil secretariat and APPSC. The commission in a statement said the date for filling the forms would be notified in due course of time.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen has volunteered to contribute 30 per cent of his gross monthly salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the government in combating the novel coronavirus. Kojeen also appealed to all like-minded people to come forward and contribute as per one's capacity to strengthen the hands of the state government during this crisis.

Lauding the efforts of the state government and frontline warriors like the police and other security personnel, healthcare workers and those of other essential services, the commissioner urged the people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government during the lockdown period..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in India hit 20,471, death toll climbs to 652

The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 20,471on Wednesday, with Maharashtra continuing to be the worst-hit state. Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged and 652 deaths.Maharashtra has rep...

MCX settles April crude oil futures contract at minus Rs 2,884/barrel

The countrys leading commodity exchange MCX on Wednesday said it has deposited Rs 242.32 crore to clearing members after the settlement of crude oil futures contracts that expired on Monday at minus Rs 2,884 per barrel taking cues from the ...

Few ventilators, little cash: Sudan braces for coronavirus test

With just a few hundred ventilators and international aid slow to materialise, Sudans fledgling government knows it has an uphill battle against a coronavirus pandemic that has brought far richer countries to a standstill.The number of case...

Karnataka orders partial easing of lockdown norms from Apr 23

The Karnataka government has announced partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms in the state allowing IT and IT enabled services to operate with essential minimum staff and also certain construction activities, manufacturing of packagi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020