Left Menu
Development News Edition

VidyaDaan 2.0 to help students learn during lockdown

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched the national programme -- VidyaDaan 2.0 -- for inviting e-learning content contributions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:39 IST
VidyaDaan 2.0 to help students learn during lockdown
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched the national programme 'VidyaDaan 2.0' in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched the national programme -- VidyaDaan 2.0 -- for inviting e-learning content contributions. "VidyaDaan is a common national programme to develop and contribute e-learning content and a chance to be recognised nationally. The content to be used on DIKSHA app will help millions of children across the country to continue their learning anytime and anywhere," said the Union HRD Minister.

The programme has been launched due to the increasing requirement for e-learning content for students -- both school and higher education, especially in the backdrop of the situation arising out of COVID- 19 and also due to the urgent need to integrate digital education with schooling. He added that contributions can be made by educationists, subject experts, schools, colleges, universities, institutes, government and non-government organisations, individuals, etc.

Pokhriyal said that it "will be a matter of pride and national recognition for all those whose contributions will be approved and accepted to be included in the Diksha e-learning content." He said: "There is provision for approval of contributors, curation of content before uploading to the final and required taxonomy, and picking up content from any of the contributions made to different States/UTs for the use of any other States/UTs. States/UTs can have their own unique taxonomy for inviting contributions." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back into a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.The pound is still above its mid-March lows, bu...

Abducted minor found in J-K's Reasi

Police on Wednesday found a girl who was allegedly kidnapped four days ago in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said. A complaint was lodged by the minors father that she had been kidnapped by one Shabir Ahmad, they said.An FIR w...

T1 move into LCK finals against top seed Gen.G

T1 dropped DragonX 3-1 on Wednesday to earn their way into the finals of the League Champions Korea 2020 spring playoffs. In Saturdays best-of-five final, T1 will meet regular-season champion Gen.G, which finished 14-4 and advanced straight...

Kerala govt to set up 28 fast track courts in 14 districts

The Keralagovernmenton Wednesdaydecided to set up 28 fast trackspecial courts in all the states 14 districts for speedytrial of rape and POSCO cases. The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinetmeeting chaired by Chief Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020