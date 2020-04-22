VidyaDaan 2.0 to help students learn during lockdown

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched the national programme -- VidyaDaan 2.0 -- for inviting e-learning content contributions. "VidyaDaan is a common national programme to develop and contribute e-learning content and a chance to be recognised nationally. The content to be used on DIKSHA app will help millions of children across the country to continue their learning anytime and anywhere," said the Union HRD Minister.

The programme has been launched due to the increasing requirement for e-learning content for students -- both school and higher education, especially in the backdrop of the situation arising out of COVID- 19 and also due to the urgent need to integrate digital education with schooling. He added that contributions can be made by educationists, subject experts, schools, colleges, universities, institutes, government and non-government organisations, individuals, etc.

Pokhriyal said that it "will be a matter of pride and national recognition for all those whose contributions will be approved and accepted to be included in the Diksha e-learning content." He said: "There is provision for approval of contributors, curation of content before uploading to the final and required taxonomy, and picking up content from any of the contributions made to different States/UTs for the use of any other States/UTs. States/UTs can have their own unique taxonomy for inviting contributions." (ANI)

