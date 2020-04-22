Kerala govt to set up 28 fast track courts in 14 districts

The Keralagovernmenton Wednesdaydecided to set up 28 fast trackspecial courts in all the state's 14 districts for speedytrial of rape and POSCO cases. The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinetmeeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here

In 2019, Kerala had reported 3,609 Protection ofChildrenfrom Sexual Offences (POSCO) cases and 2,076 rapecases against women as per the provisional list of the policedepartment.PTI UDBNWELCOME UDBNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.