Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam allows intra-state movement of stranded people for 3 days with prior approval

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:09 IST
Assam allows intra-state movement of stranded people for 3 days with prior approval

The Assam government will allow movement of people stranded in different parts of the state due to the lockdown for three days from April 25 in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union home ministry, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. This is not a "blanket permission but will be conditional, and people can avail this only with the prior approval of the deputy commissioners", Sarma told a press conference here.

These movements will be only for home-bound and office-bound people, as many state government offices have reopened, he said. Patients requiring visits to hospitals and to their attendants will also be issued passes by the deputy commissioners, who will examine the applications, the minister said.

People who are stranded in another district with personal vehicles will also have to obtain passes from the deputy commissioners, who will examine each case on merit. Those who use the services of migrant workers can apply for movement too, but not more than 25 people will be allowed in a vehicle, according to the MHA guidelines, Sarma said.

Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will ply buses in designated routes for those who have no vehicles but are stranded away from their homes, he said. "People who want to avail this facility will have to call the helpline 104. ASTC will be provided with the data and they will arrange accordingly on a case-to-case basis," Sarma said.

However, it may not be possible to accommodate everyone within three days, as ASTC has limited buses, he said. A detailed guideline will be issued along with information regarding details of email addresses of the different districts of Assam, Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rajasthan Governor urges Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday urged the Muslim community to pray at home during the month of Ramzan to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said. The governor held a video conference with Khadims of Ajmer Dargah and d...

Director-general defends WHO's response to virus

The head of the World Health Organization says the agency declared the outbreak of COVID-19 to be a global emergency early enough and that the pronouncement was made when there were fewer than 100 cases outside China, where the new coronavi...

13-year-old girl gang-raped, filmed in UP's Sitapur

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths in Uttar Pradeshs Sitapur district on Wednesday and four others recorded the act, police said. All the six youths have been arrested, they said.The incident took place around 2.00 pm unde...

UK's FTSE 100 bounces back supported by oil price rise

Britains FTSE 100 gained on Wednesday as a 6 rally in energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell and positive corporate updates injected calm into equity markets after an oil-driven rout. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 outperformed its European p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020