Meghalaya Police appoints nodal officer in all districts

Meghalaya police on Wednesdayappointed nodal police officers in all the 11 districts in thestate to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionalsand to redress their issues, an official said

Deputy Inspector General of Police H Toi has beendesignated as the COVID-19 nodal officer at the state leveland will be assisted by two SP level officers HG Lyngdoh andVivek Syiem, police spokesperson Gabriel Iangrai said

The appointment of the nodal officers was madefollowing the Ordinance of the Central government to endviolence against the frontline workers by amending the 1897legislation on Epidemic Diseases Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

