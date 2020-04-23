Left Menu
SI killed as his car hits 'neelgai' on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 23-04-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 01:31 IST
A police sub-inspector posted in Agra district died on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here when his car collided with a neelgai, police said. Vijay Singh (50), a resident of Nandpur village, was going to Kannauj, when the accident took place on Wednesday night, city Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh said.

He was posted at police outpost Nagla Pai under Kotwali police station in Agra. Police reached the spot after getting information of the accident and sent the body for post-mortem, police said. The official's family members were informed of the accident, they said.

