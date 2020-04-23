Telangana CM hopes COVID-19 cases may drop with effective lockdown implementation

Left Menu
With effective implementation of the lockdown in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed hope that spread of the COVID-19 may show a downturn in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:43 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

With effective implementation of the lockdown in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed hope that spread of the COVID-19 may show a downturn in the state. The CM held a high-level review meeting here at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday over the coronavirus and lockdown situation in the state.

"A high-level officials team visited Suryapet, Gadwal, Vikarabad districts to examine the implementation of measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus at the field level," read an official statement. The team later reviewed the Chief Minister on the COVID-19 situation of districts in the meeting.

"We have identified all those who have the coronavirus infection. We have prepared a contact list of those who came in contact with these people and conducted tests on them," the statement quoted Rao as saying. Chief Minister Rao said containment zones were created in the state "We have strictly not allowed anyone from the containment centres to go out nor allowed anyone from entering the centres."

Rao said people who came in contact with the COVID-19 patients have been placed in quarantined. "Due to this, we could successfully contain the spread of the coronavirus. On the other hand, lockdown is being implemented successfully in the state. People are also cooperating. If people continue to extend their support like this and follow the conditions, regulations imposed by lockdown and at the containment centres, we will certainly get a good result," the CM added.

Telangana has so far reported 945 positive cases including 194 cured or discharged and 23 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

