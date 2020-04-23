49 samples test negative for COVID-19 in Patiala, Punjab

KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab on Thursday said all 49 samples taken at the Safabadi Gate in Patiala City have tested negative for coronavirus.

"49 RT-PCR test samples taken at Safabadi Gate area, Patiala City yesterday, ALL came out negative," Sidhu said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 251 positive cases in Punjab which include 49 discharged or cured and 16 deaths. (ANI)

