Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:02 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 12:48 p.m.

Central team visits quarantine centre near Kolkata. 12:44 p.m.

Girls from rural areas and low income families struggle for sanitary napkins during lockdown. 11:57 a.m.

Srinagar administration draws up a care package for 6,330 women expecting babies in four months. 11:12 a.m.

Two cats in New York are first pets in US to test positive for COVID19. 10:33 a.m.

Forty seven fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan as state's tally rises to 1,953. 10:06 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 681 as the number of cases climb to 21,393. 9:42 a.m.

Indians among the worst affected ethnic groups from COVID-19 in England, official data says. 9:00 a.m.

Struggling to restore normalcy in the US where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people and infected over 8,52,000, President Donald Trump says the country was "attacked". 8:37 a.m.

China's asymptomatic cases increase to over 980 with 27 new infections. 6:19 a.m.

Lockdown in India has impacted 40 million internal migrants, says World Bank.

