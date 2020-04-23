Left Menu
Cong MLA prostrates before doc at COVID-19 camp at Assembly

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:17 IST
Cong MLA prostrates before doc at COVID-19 camp at Assembly

Puducherry, Apr 23 (PTI): Ruling Congress legislator T Jayamoorthy on Thursday prostrated at the feet of the doctor and his team who collected swabs from him and also from the Chief Minister, Ministers, the assembly Speaker and other MLAs for COVID-19 tests. The Health Department here made arrangements at the Committee Hall on the premises of the territorial assembly to facilitate the collection of swabs from the people`s representatives who came forward for being tested for the coronavirus.

The camp was held as the Ministers and others have been going around various places to ascertain that the people adhered to the social distancing norms and hence the samples were collected from them. Jayamoorthy, who touched the feet of the doctor said, "Your service is much needed as you are the God of the people."` The MLA, also chairman of Puducherry Planning Authority, took everyone by surprise by suddenly falling at the feet of the doctor.

He told PTI later that "we should recognise the service of the doctors and thank them as they are the saviours of the people." Earlier, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his Cabinet colleagues and Speaker V P Sivakolundhu underwent tests here for COVID-19. A team of doctors of the Health Department collected samples from the Chief Minister and the others at the special camp.

Two Members of Parliament from Puducherry were among those who tSurned up for the tests..

