Karnataka: Children dig well in Dakshina Kannada to combat water crisis

The scarcity of water in Kukkavu area of Belthangady town in Dakshina Kannada district has forced school going children to dig a well with their soft hands amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:38 IST
Children in Karnataka dug well to combat water scarcity [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The scarcity of water in Kukkavu area of Belthangady town in Dakshina Kannada district has forced school-going children to dig a well with their hands. The children studying in primary schools were seen lifting the heavy buckets of water from the well.

The residents were facing the water shortage from the past couple of days, amid the coronavirus lockdown. A group of five adolescents managed to dug the well as deep as 12 feet within just a span of four days.

" We are facing water problem now. With the support of my five more friends, we dug this well. At the beginning we just found soil, then in the deeper layers, we also found stones. We got access to the water at 10 feet down," said Dhanush, a class 9th student, while speaking to ANI. The shortage of water during the summer months is a perennial problem in across several states in India, and the growing population has only added to the woes.

In extreme conditions, poor have to draw water from small water holes. (ANI)

