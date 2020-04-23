'No mask, no vegetables', say vendors in Tripura amid COVID-19 scare

Left Menu
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:27 IST
Stepping up efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, traders in Agartala have insisted they would not sell items to customers who flout social distancing norms or visit their shops without putting on masks. At Maharaj Ganja market, a whole sale mart for vegetables in the city, a display board has been put up outside the entry point stating that customers without masks would not be entertained.

Nakul Das, a member of 'Maharajganj Bazaar Sabzee Byabsayi Samiti' (vegetable vendors' association) said, "Wholesalers and retailers, during a meeting, have decided that they will strictly abide by the norms laid down by the government. No exceptions will be made." Gouranga Pal, a vegetable vendor at the market, said he has turned down requests of several customers over the past few days as they "refused to follow social distancing norms". "We have decided to sell our products only to those who maintain safe distance and wait for their turns patiently.

It makes our work easier," he said. Similar measures have also been taken by vendors in Battala and Lake Chowmuhani market.

Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel have been deployed at all marketplaces to prevent crowding. Petrol pumps across the city have also adopted the 'no mask, no fuel' policy.

Debabrata Ghosh, the manager of Radhanagar Petrol Pump here, said, "We are just adhering to the decision taken by the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), which has 84 per cent of all fuel dealers in the country registered with them. Accordingly, we also have launched a campaign on and asked the dealers to sensitise people about the importance of wearing masks." A customer at the pump said the move will benefit the sellers as well as the buyers. "Just moments ago, a man who had waited for almost 15 minutes outside the pump for his turn was told to go home as he was not wearing a mask," he said.

RMS RMS.

