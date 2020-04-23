Delhi Cong President files complaint seeking FIR against Arnab Goswami

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police for registration of an FIR against news channel anchor Arnab Goswami. Goswami is facing the ire of Congress after his verbal attack on Sonia Gandhi, questioning her "silence" over the Palghar mob lynching incident, in his programme on Republic Bharat news channel.

The Delhi Congress president in his complaint to SHO of IP Extension police station demanded registration of the FIR against the journalist for alleged "propagation of hatred, promoting enmity among different religions, and false information through circulation of a falsely defamatory news on Republic Bharat channel". Chaudhary said a copy of the complaint has been sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner for action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.