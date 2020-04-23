Left Menu
Goa minister inspects Basilica of Bom Jesus after sudden rain

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:41 IST
A senior Goa minister on Thursday inspected the premises of the Basilica of Bom Jesus at Old Goa after the state witnessed sudden showers while the roof of the iconic building was opened for repairs. Port Minister Michael Lobo, alongwith officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and church management, visited the premises of the Basilica where the relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved.

The structure which dates back to 1605 is a world heritage site protected by the ASI. Rector of the Basilica Fr Patricio Fernandes was also present during the minister's visit.

Lobo said that water entered the building when it rained over the last two days. While the repair work was awarded in 2018, it started late due to the contractor's negligence, he added.

The minister asked the ASI official to carry out repair of the roof on a priority basis as rains can recur..

