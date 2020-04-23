Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 arrested, over 150 vehicles-owners penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:30 IST
25 arrested, over 150 vehicles-owners penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

Twenty-five people were arrested and challans were issued to more than 150 vehicle-owners in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying lockdown restrictions, police said. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic. The administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

"Five FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and 25 people arrested. A total of 626 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 157 of them, while four others were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said. According to official police figures, over 3,200 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 23 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

As of Thursday, 33 hotspots have been sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 103 positive cases of coronavirus recorded, 54 of whom have recovered, according to officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Honda extends North America auto production halt through May 8

Honda Motor Co said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of all of its North American auto plants through May 8 and extend unpaid leaves for many salaried workers.Honda, which began its North American production shutdown on March 23, is exten...

Kashmiri labourers manhandled in HP's Bilaspur, 2 held

Two Kashmiri labourers were attacked by a group of people in Himachal Pradeshs Bilaspur district, an official said on Thursday. After the incident, a case was registered at Barmana police station on Wednesday and two persons were arrested, ...

India studying Trump's executive order on immigration

India is studying US President Donald Trumps executive order to temporarily halt immigration for 60 days, a move aimed at protecting the jobs of Americans in an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Government sources said people-to...

Over 1.83L people register for online training course on COVID-19: Jitendra Singh

Over 1.83 lakh frontline COVID-19 warriors have registered for an online training course aimed at empowering them in dealing with the pandemic, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. He said in a novel experiment, possibly the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020