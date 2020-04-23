DP World Cochin container terminal not to levy storage charges during lockdown

DP World operated Container Terminal at Cochin Port on Thursday issued trade circular granting exemption from storage charges on all containers during the lockdown period. This was in compliance with the directions of the Ministry of Shipping issued on April 21.

"We will be not levying storage charges on all containers from March 22, 2020 to May 3, 2020," DP World's India Gateway Terminal said in a statement here. The company, however, urged the trade fraternity to intensify efforts to evacuate containers as soon as possible, to ensure sufficient space at the terminal to maintain productivity levels and continued handling of vessels.

In view of the arising situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Shipping on April 21 announced relief measures to rebuild the logistic chain which is going through an unusual and massive shock from the disruptions on supply side as well as the demand side, they said. The decision brings great relief to the trade fraternity of Cochin Port, members of trade community said.

PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.